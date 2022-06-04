W/R: Seven robbers arrested at Wassa Powuako after robbing 42k, phones

Seven suspected armed robbers have been arrested in two separate anti-robbery operations in the Western Region.

Four of the suspects - Shadrack Nyame, Wofa Yaw Boadi, Sampson Attobra and Kweku Koduah - were arrested at their hideout at Wassa Powuako.

The arrest was after they had robbed their victims of GH₵42,360.00 and some mobile phones at a section of the road between Wassa Powuako and Wassa Abenabena.

A news brief from the Police said the other three suspects - Samuel Amuzu, Francis Acheampong and William Kwifie - were arrested for attacking and robbing their victims of various sums of money and some gold ore at Yayaso village near Samreboi.

It said items retrieved so far from the suspects include a cash amount of GH₵ 1480, a quantity of gold ore, one pump action gun, 7 AAA live ammunition and one spent cartridge.

The brief said the suspects were in Police custody and would be taken through the due process of the law.

It commended the Western Regional Police Command for conducting a successful operation and thanked the victims and community members who assisted in the operation.

The brief urged the public to support the police to maintain a safe and secure environment for all.

GNA