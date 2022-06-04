National Cathedral: The house of the Lord should be built by children of the Lord; not Caesar – Joe Jackson

Director of Operations at Dalex Finance, Mr. Joe Jackson has condemned the millions of cedis being pumped into the construction of the National Cathedral in the midst of the hardships in the country.

Speaking on the Key Points programme on TV3 on Saturday, he said the house of the Lord should be built by the children of the Lord and not by Caesar.

According to him, contributions from Ghanaians should be used for the project and not public funds.

On Friday, documents from the Office of the President released by North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa revealed that in 2021 alone, President Akufo-Addo authorized an astonishing GHS32million of taxpayer funds to be paid to Sir David Adjaye & Associates Ltd for consultancy services on the National Cathedral project.

With a reported GHS57 million spent on the project thus far, the NDC Parliamentarian in a Facebook post said the funding has all been carried out on the blind side of the Parliament.

In a conversation on the matter today, Joe Jackson argued that at a time when some Ghanaians are suffering and skipping meals, the government should not be prioritising the building of a Cathedral.

He implored government to as a matter of urgency suspend all financial support for the construction of the National Cathedral.

“The building of the Cathedral can go ahead on private funding but the government should suspend its participation because it has bigger issues to attend to. The temple of the Lord should be built by the children of the Lord, not by Caesar,” Mr. Joe Jackson said.

The Finance expert continued, “They can go ahead, the board of trustees can do all they can do but the funding at this point in time should not be from public money.”