'Ghana is cursed, too many innocent blood shed; we’ll continue to suffer and no one can save us' – Prophet

Founder of Universal Christ Church, Prophet Gabriel Twumasi, has emphatically stated that Ghana is a cursed country.

According to him, the illegal and corrupt practices of Ghanaians have tainted the land, leaving the people living in a cursed world.

In an interview with Rev. Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9FM’s Nsem Pii, he said, “If we don’t change our ways as a people we’ll continue to suffer and no one can save us. We can probably be saved if we admit our sins and apologize to the land.”

He emphasized that the land of Ghana is contaminated and needs to be cleansed.

“Innocent blood has been shed and they are crying for vindication. So until then, we will keep suffering whether or not we have a hand in it,” he mentioned.

He furthered that, until immediate action is taken, the Ghanaians will continue to suffer torment.

“Some people have turned themselves into wicked and selfish individuals who only want everything for themselves, and a country cannot run like that. I pray God helps us and shows us mercy because we need it,” he said.

---happyghana.com