Police secure court order to stop armed demonstration

The Ghana Police Service has announced that it has secured a court order to restrain the organisers of the armed demonstration from going ahead.

The security service on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, filed a Motion on Notice at the High Court to restrain or prohibit the organisers of their intended armed demonstration.

After making a case and convincing the Criminal High Court 4 in Accra, the Police have secured an injunction.

“After hearing of the application, the Court granted an Order to restrain the Organisers, their agents, assigns and whoever is claiming through them from embarking on the armed demonstration as had been intended,” part of a statement from the Police issued on Friday has said.

The Police in an assurance to the public, says it will not be an impediment in the way of any individuals or groups in the exercise of their right to demonstrate, as long as it is within the limits of the laws of the country.

The security services note that it will continue to enforce the law and ensure the safety and security of all persons in the country.

