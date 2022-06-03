Wa: Religious leaders schooled on terrorism

The Upper West Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, has said Ghana has been spared of terrorism activities because the terrorists had not been able to identify or persuade local collaborators.

“Ghanaians are not willing and ready to cooperate with terrorists and that had helped the country to stay safe”, he said.

He urged people in the region to put in place measures and attitude that discourages terrorists and be more vigilant to secure their communities from miscreants to ensure lasting peace for development.

Dr. Bin Salih was addressing religious leaders at a terrorism and counter terrorism sensitisation workshop in Wa.

The Regional Coordinating Council organised the forum to sensitise the leaders to help educate their members on terrorism and terrorists' activities to enable them to protect the region.

He said there were terrorists' attacks in Ghana's neighbouring countries, such as Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso, which borders the region.

He therefore urged the people not to be complacent but to be more willing to share information on suspicious characters and strange behaviours during congregation and worshipping, to the security agencies.

Dr. Bin Salih used the occasion to caution people in the region to avoid taking the law into their own hands through mob actions when dealing with persons perceived to have committed offences.

He mentioned the recent incident that occurred at the forecourt of the Wa-Naa Palace where two adults seen to be having sex in a video were flogged.

“The action of the youth had brought down the good name of the region in this era and age; this age does not expect such acts,” he said.

The Regional Minister said the Regional Security Council visited the Wa-Naa Palace and held a meeting with members of the Waala Traditional Council and other opinion leaders in the municipality to discuss the action of the youth.

He said issues of such nature must be left for the Police to handle them, pointing out that, if people stepped on the law, the appropriate authorities mandated to delve into such issues were the Police.

GNA