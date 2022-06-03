Tema West Municipal owe contractors, consultants and suppliers over GHC6milion debt

Ms Anna Adukwei Addo, the Tema West Municipal Chief Executive has disclosed that the Assembly was doing its best to pay some GHC 6,194,613. 54 debt it owes contractors, consultants, and suppliers.

Ms Addo who revealed this at a General Assembly Meeting of the Tema West Municipal Assembly (TWMA) indicated that the amount was the debt her outfit owes as at December 31, 2021.

She said the payment of the debt was putting a lot of stress on the Assembly's finances “as monies generated had to be used to service debt.”

She added that “Some of these contractors have gone beyond pleading and initiated legal processes by writing to the Assembly of an intention to sue per the requirement of the Local Governance Act 936.”

The MCE said non-payment of the said debts would resort in the garnisheeing of its properties and accounts, a situation that would affect the smooth running of the Assembly.

Touching on the TWMA's revenue mobilization drive, she said out of a projected 2022 estimated budget of GHC11,557,285.76, the Assembly has been able to realize GHC2,652,606.70 by the end of the first quarter of the year.

She said the figure represented 23 percent of the 2022 total estimated Internally Generated Fund (IGF) collection.

This performance she attributed to management's effective and efficient strategy such as early printing and distribution of bills, and the establishment of community clinics to sensitize the citizenry.

She further said other contributing factors were having key management members partaking in special task force operations, and capacity building of revenue staff, among others.

“It is my pleasure to inform you that about 80 percent of Business Operating Permits have been distributed and collection ongoing, other sources such as fees, property rates are doing well in terms of distribution and collection,” she stated.

She however noted that there were issues related to inadequate logistics, and inadequate collection points. Leakages, among others that continue to affect the revenue mobilization strategies in the Municipality.

Ms Addo, therefore, entreated residents and stakeholders to continue to support the Assembly for accelerated revenue mobilization, saying the TWMA in its quest to improve revenue collection has taken adequate steps to enhance data collection, and accelerate the distribution of bills.

She added that Assembly has had continuous stakeholder consultation with the citizens including the residence associations, while ensuring regular public education among others.

GNA