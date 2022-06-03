My constituents refused to re-elect me, they said I wasn’t attending their funerals — Former Gomoa West MP

A former Member of Parliament (MP) for Gomoa West, Mr. Alexander Abban has revealed why he lost his seat in the 2020 general elections.

He said his constituents refused to re-elect him simply because he was not attending their funerals.

Mr. Abban represented the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 general elections to seek another term but was defeated by Richard Gyan Mensah who contested on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking as a panelist at a roundtable discussion put together by the Ghana Centre for Democratic Governance (CDD-Ghana) on the topic, “Expectations vs Reality – Navigating the Unique Composition of the 8th Parliament” on Thursday, June 2, 2022, Mr. Alexander Abban opened up on what led to his defeat.

“I was booted out because I was not attending funerals. We need to do education and let the people understand the work of a parliamentarian. The education must go down well. If not we will always get people who are not qualified to go to parliament and offer nothing,” the former Gomoa West MP said.

He bemoaned the growing monetisation of elections in the country, insisting that it is affecting politics.

According to Mr. Abban, if care is not taken drug barons who have money to spend will soon take over parliament disguised as elected MPs.

“These days delegates are not doing well to help political parties or the country. You have delegates who will rather vote for people with no ideas but are ready to pay money than people who actually have ideas and can help.

“In the next few years, we will see drug barons taking over Parliament,” Alexander Abban added.

The NPP politician proposed that to solve the problem, education should be given to the citizenry on the role of parliamentarians.

He said the citizenry must prioritise the quality of people they send to parliament instead of the money they pay to influence voters.