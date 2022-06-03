Chache Assembly Member supports school With desktop computer

The Assemblyman for the Chache Electoral Area in the Bole District, Hon. Alim Kuusaari Ebong has donated a desktop computer valued at GHS 600 to Jentige D/A primary school to enhance teaching and learning.

The donation is to help in the practical education of the pupils in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to contribute to the technological revolution of the country.

The Unit Committee Chairman Mr Jamani Lansani, who presented the computer on behalf of the Assemblyman, urged the pupils to take their computer studies seriously.

He said the world was revolving around digital literacy and it was important to support pupils with logistics to study ICT very well to contribute to the national digitalisation agenda.

He advised the pupils to focus on the positive aspects of the internet and use it innovatively to address issues facing their communities.

He commended the Assemblyman for his support to bring developmental changes in rural communities and called on parents to step up their roles in training their children.

The head of the school, who received the computer, said ICT education had been a challenge in the school as pupils were only taken through the theories without practicals.

He commended the Assemblyman for the gesture and appealed to other NGOs, churches, corporate institutions and philanthropists to support the school to improve teaching and learning.