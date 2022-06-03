Businessman arrested for attempting to use daughter for money rituals

03.06.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed that it has arrested a businessman for allegedly attempting to use his daughter for ritual purposes.

The 42-year-old identified as Evans Oppong according to the Police took his teenage daughter to a native priest at Oyibi Kom in Accra for ritual purposes on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

With the help of a citizen who reported the businessman to the Police, he has now been arrested.

“The Police have arrested a 42-year-old businessman, Evans Oppong, a resident of Fise, near Amasaman for allegedly taking his 11-year-old daughter to a native priest at Oyibi Kom in Accra, for ritual purposes, yesterday Thursday, June 2, 2022.

“The suspect's arrest followed information provided by a patriotic citizen to the Police, and we are grateful to him for his selfless service which has saved the life of the child involved,” part of a Police statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs Chief Supt. Grace Ansah-Akrofi has said.

The Police note that the victim is currently in its custody with efforts being made to reunite her with her mother and the rest of the family.

Meanwhile, the suspect is currently in Police custody assisting with investigation.

Below is a copy of the Police statement: