Investment in science and technology critical toward national development — Lube Oil Company

Mr Alex Adzew and other dignitaries during the handing over

03.06.2022

Mr. Alex Josiah Adzew, Board Chairman of the Tema Lube Oil Company (TLOC) has revealed that as a science and technology-based factory, Lube considers investment in the sector as very critical toward national development.

He said it was important to invest and augment the government’s vision of upscaling the teaching and learning of science in schools especially in less endowed schools.

Mr Adzew stated during the handing-over of a refurbished ultra-modern science laboratory to the Chemu Senior High Technical School in Tema as part of the 30th anniversary celebration of Lube Oil Company which was monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema.

He said the laboratory would also be a befitting legacy from Lube Oil Company to the country.

The Lube Oil Company Board Chairman urged the public to patronize their products which included engine oils, industrial oils, gear oils, hydraulic oils, other machine oils, and others to enable them to provide more of such projects to schools, hospitals, and the communities.

He explained that Lube Oil Company acted upon a request from the management of the school turned two classrooms into a well-equipped science laboratory.

Mr. Adzew indicated that the Company accepted to honour the request of the school as it falls within the thematic areas of health, education, and security of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

Mr. Adzew added that the decision was also based on the sterling performance of Chemu SHTS in academics especially the science even though it has challenges with teaching and learning materials.

Madam Vincentia Kyere Anim-Agyei, Head Mistress of Chemu SHTS said the management wrote to Tema Lube Oil Company to help convert two classrooms into an ultra-modern laboratory to provide holistic science teaching and learning in the 40 years old school.

Madam Anim-Agyei said the school was making great strides to be at par with endowed schools in the country, adding that this was evident in its achievements in recent times as it was still basking in the glory of being the NSMQ semi-finalist 2021.

She appealed to other organizations to assist them with the provision of classroom blocks, and a school bus among others.

Mr. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, and Mr. Yves Hanson-Nortey, Member of Parliament for Tema Central and a former student of the school also commended the Company for the gesture and reiterated the importance of science to the development of the country.

The Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, Deputy Minister of Education, commended the Company for taking a bold step in providing the school with the needed science lab as that would help in achieving the government’s vision of having a 40:60 ratio in favour of science in the pre-tertiary schools against the current 60 percent of such learners being into the humanities.

Rev. Fordjour said to achieve this, the government was investing massively in science infrastructure in the schools to help develop the needed assertive, critical thinkers and team players.

He said just like other countries that were preparing to solve tomorrow’s global problems, the government was also eager to strengthen the learning of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).