2022 Citizenship Week Celebration ends in Ada

NCCE Chairperson Ms Kathleen Addy

Mr. Solomon Dzidzor Mensah, the Ada East District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has noted that the Commission seek s to instill in the Ghanaian Child the values of citizenship and remind them of their roles and responsibilities as a way of preparing them to be responsible adults (citizens) and leaders in their communities.

Mr Mensah stated during the climaxed of the 2022 Citizenship Week Celebration in Ada as monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Ada with a call on the youth to respect and honour national monuments.

The 2022 Citizenship Week was commemorated on the general theme: “Sustaining our democracy; Ghanaian values in practice: the role of the child” which created a platform for the commission to engage several basic schools within the Ada East District.

The NCCE Ada East Director said the commission also seeks to build in the youth how to sustain peaceful co-existence within the society and join the process to speed up the developmental agenda for the citizenry.

He said the pupils were sensitized also to the need to put their collective sense of nationalism and patriotism foremost in everything they engage in before their individual, social, cultural, ethnic, or religious differences.

"The pupils were encouraged to respect the elderly as well as national institutions and national symbols," he noted.

Mr. Mensah indicated that the pupils were also encouraged to shun bad companies that would endanger their future.

He explained that the Citizenship Week Celebration was introduced in 2012 by the Commission as part of the Annual Constitution Week Celebration to focus mostly on Basic Schools.

The Pupils of Kasseh D/A No. One Basic School and Pentecost Preparatory School expressed their excitement about being part of this year's celebration.

The pupils in a random interview with the Ghana News Agency promised to practicalize what they learned through the engagement with the NCCE to influence their society and the nation at large positively.