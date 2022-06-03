Sunyani West: MCE presents furniture to education directorate

03.06.2022 LISTEN

Mr. Evans Kusi Boadum, Sunyani West Municipal Chief Executive has presented 200 dual desks to the Municipal Education Directorate to distribute to some selected schools in the Municipality to enhance teaching and learning in the Municipality.

The furniture which was received from the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GetFUND) was to help reduce the furniture deficit in the Municipality.

In a short ceremony to hand over the furniture to the beneficiary schools, the MCE expressed the hope that the furniture will add some value to beneficiary schools to enhance effective teaching and learning.

Mr. Kusi Boadum stressed the commitment of government and the assembly towards ensuring quality education for all and urged parents to also take a keen interest in their wards' education.

He also advised the beneficiary schools to take good care of the furniture to ensure longer lifespan.

Receiving the furniture on behalf of the education directorate and beneficiary schools, Mr. Opuni Deputy Director in charge of monitoring and supervision expressed gratitude to the government through the MCE and appealed for KG desks.