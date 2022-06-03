Adwoa Safo removed from Environment, Science and Technology Committee of Parliament

Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Adwoa Safo has been removed from the Environment, Science and Technology Committee of Parliament.

She has now been made a member of the Poverty Reduction Committee of the House.

Adwoa Safo is one of the high-ranking casualties in a reshuffle of parliamentary committees, as contained in the latest committee selection report.

It is unclear if her chronic absenteeism from the house occasioned by domestic challenges has anything to do with the latest decision of the leadership of the majority.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, on Thursday, June 2, 2022, the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh said “the Honourable George Kwame Aboagye has now been replaced with the Honourable Adwoa Safo under the Poverty Reduction Strategy Committee. The second is on Local Government, the honourable Musa Abdul-Aziz Ayaba is now replaced with the Honourable Bright Wireko-Brobbey.”

“On the Committee of Environment, Science, and Technology, the Honourable Sarah Adwoa Safo is replaced with the Honourable George Aboagye in accordance with orders 151, 152, and 193 of the Standing Orders of the House.”

He explained that the recomposition was necessitated “by the fact that some Chairpersons and members have been appointed as Ministers of States, Regional Ministers, as well as Deputy Regional Ministers.”

Adwoa Safo has been summoned before the Privileges Committee of Parliament for absenting herself from the business of the house for several months.

—citinewsroom