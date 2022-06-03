Suspected thief lynched at Tafo Nhyiaeso

A suspected thief has allegedly been beaten to death by an irate mob around Moro Market at Tafo Nhyiaeso.

The deceased, whose identity is still unknown, is said to have stormed the area on a robbery expedition.

Unfortunately for him, some people in the populated community spotted him even before he could strike.

He was reportedly hit with stones, sticks and metals until he eventually gave up the ghost.

His lifeless body has since been deposited in a mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

An eyewitness disclosed that the incident happened on the wee hours of Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

According to him, the 'thief' had stormed the area ostensibly to break into people's homes and rob them.

Unknown to the robber, some people were still awake at that ungodly hour, so they detected his bad intentions.

Whilst the hoodlum was preparing to pounce, some angry youth surrounded him and lynched him in few minutes.

The case was later reported to the police, who deposited the body in a morgue. No arrest has been made yet.

---DGN online