NDC’s Dela Coffie wanted by Special Prosecutor over corruption, forgery charges

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has declared youth activist of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dela Coffie wanted.

“The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has caused the issuance of a warrant of arrest for the under-listed person (Dela Coffie) whose pictorial representation appears below,” a release signed by Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng has said.

In a notice issued by the communications department of the OSP on Friday, June 3, 2022, it said the charges against Dela Coffie relate to corruption, corruption-related offences, as well as forgery of official documents.

