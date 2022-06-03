June 3 disaster: Justice delayed for victims is justice denied; be up and doing – OneGhana Movement to gov’t

03.06.2022 LISTEN

An advocacy group, OneGhana Movement is calling on government to be serious about getting justice for victims and families of the June 3 disaster.

Today marks exactly seven years a fire at the Goil Filling Station at Circle in the Greater Accra Region killed 154 people, leaving more than 200 injured and many affected.

On that faithful Wednesday at about 1830hours a period considered as the “rush hour” when most workers were making their way back home, a bright weather gave way to gloomy and dark rain clouds which in no time resulted in a heavy down pour. Quite naturally, people begun to take refuge at locations they deemed safe and secure. Little did it occur to some of these people that they were only “ jumping from frying pan to fire” when they decided to take shelter at a Goil filling station near the GCB tower at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

Years on, victims of the disaster are yet to receive justice.

Commemorating the June 3 disaster today, OneGhana Movement says it will continue to push for justice for the victims.

“It is our hope that the pursuit of justice will not only result in fair compensations for victims and their families but will, in the end, punish officials found culpable, and drive the sense of accountability and responsibility on the part of citizens, corporate Ghana, and public officials,” a release from the Movement dated today, June 3, 2022, has said.

The release adds, “Seven years on, we remind government and the judiciary that justice delayed for the lives affected is justice denied and a failing of the duty of care owed to our fellow citizenry.”

Below is a copy of the OneGhana Movement press release: