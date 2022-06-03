ASA Savings and Loans organise free health screening at Agona business centre

The ASA Savings and Loans Limited on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, organised free health screening for its clients of Agona Business centre in the Western Region of Ghana.

The total numbers of beneficiaries were 91.

They were screened for diseases such as Malaria, Hepatitis B, BP and Sugar level.

The free medical health screening which covered general screening and free medicine was put together at a cost of GHS4,487.

According to the Head of the Medical Team, DR. Helena Gaisie, the most occurring diseases after the screening were malaria and Blood Pressure.

All customers who were having such problems, especially High Blood Pressure were counseled on the disease and what they can do to stop or minimize its effect.

They were counseled to cut down on eating too much sugar, salt and drinking alcohol. They were told to do exercises, eat a good diet and consume plenty of water and have enough rest.

Some of the customers that spoke to the media personnel present thanked ASA Savings and Loans for the great initiative. They said it has helped them know their health issues of which they were not aware of.

Speaking at the health screening exercise, the Area Manager of the company, Mr. Md Nasimul Islam said the exercise forms part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR).

According to him, the medical screening is organised to keep the members healthy and fit.

“If people's health is not good they cannot do any work. Their daily income is cut off then they will face poverty. Therefore all the organizations should be helped with the medical treatment for rural people,” he said.

As a company, Mr. Md. Nasimul Islam said it has always been a priority to meet the needs of their stakeholders through CSR to foster developmental change in living standards.

On his part, Branch Manager Mr. Isaac Boakoh stressed that free health screening for the needy in society requires greater support from the private sector.

He added that the gesture by ASA Savings and Loans is to help the needy as has been done by the company in the past.

He urged the private sector to make a conscious effort to meet the needs rather than the wants of their stakeholders through CSR. He emphasised that there are more things the company has planned to do.