Treason Trial: Staff Sergeant Sule Awarf planted exhibits at Citadel Hospital – Defense Counsel

Defense counsel for Dr Frederick Mac Palm says Staff Sergeant Sule Awarf, the star witness in the ongoing trial of 10 persons charged with high treason, planted the exhibits in the case at the Citadel Hospital.

He said Sule was the one who led the arresting officers and pointed out to them where he had planted items to be retrieved at the Hospital.

This was during a cross-examination of Detective Chief Inspector Michael Nkrumah of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), the thirteenth prosecution's witness.

In response, Mr Nkrumah, who was part of the investigative team, said it was rather Major General M.P Andoh who led the arresting team and seizure of the items.

The defense counsel put it to the witness that the team neither had an arrest warrant nor search warrant but the witness said he did not know.

Again, the lawyer said it was Sule who arranged for the test fire of the weapons allegedly produced by Donya Kafui but Detective Chief Inspector Nkrumah said he did not know about that, too.

He said his client did not test fire (guns) at any government official, which the witness again said he did not know.

The counsel also said that the said comprehensive report the investigator (witness) did on the audio and video recordings was a fabrication and meant to mislead the court.

“That is not correct, it is a true reflection of our investigation conducted,” the witness answered.

The counsel asked whether witness could tell the court, which of the videos recorded by Sule at the Next Door Beach Resort captured Dr Mac Palm but the witness said none of them did and quickly added that Bright Alan Debrah, the one who chaired almost all the meetings told the soldiers that he would send their grievances to Mac Palm.

“Mr Nkrumah, do you have any evidence before the court, which Mac Palm issued those instructions to Debrah to act on his behalf?” Counsel asked.

“No but Debrah indicated he will send their concerns to Mac Palm,” the witness answered.

He also asked the witness if he knew there were Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at the Citadel Hospital and that the arresting officers carried the storage devices away as part of the evidence?

The witness said: “ I am aware that the officers got some CCTV device but I did not know where they picked them from and they were not used as part of evidence.”

“I put it to you that the arresting officers are aware that extract from the said CCTV footage would have exposed them that was why they did not make them available to the investigating team and the court,” counsel said, with the witness responding that he could not speak to that because he was not part of that team.

Lawyer (L): You told the court that the Military Intelligence and the NIB were monitoring Mac Palm from June 2018.

Witness (W): That is correct.

L: In your evidence-in-Chief you stated that Mac Palm contacted Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dr Benjamin Agordzo in November 2018.

W: That is correct.

L: You further added that Mac Palm had conversation with ACP Agordzo on November 8, 2018.

W: I said in their WhatsApp conversation, they agreed to communicate on phone via Skype or WhatsApp.

L: As an investigator did you take the chance to listen to the conversation Mac Palm had with ACP Agordzo?

W: I had not started my investigation during that time, until they were extracted from Mac Palm's phones.

L: If not for the conversation extracted from Mac Palm's phone long after he was arrested, the security agencies would not know the conversation between the two.

W: They knew that Mac Palm was in communication with some senior officers of Police and Military and later detected that Agordzo was the person Mac Palm was communicating with.

L: Do you have any evidence in support of what the security agencies per their monitoring discovered as communication that existed between Mac Palm and Agordzo prior to his arrest?

W: The security agencies gathered the intelligence on that before their arrest.

L: The said intelligence is not in evidence before this Court.

W: The intelligence led to the audio recordings of the accused, discovery of the making of the weapons at the Hospital and same intelligence helped to do the extraction from Mac Palm's phone and their plotting to overthrow the government and all these evidence were found on the phone.

L: All you have said about Mac Palm and Agordzo is based purely on the WhatsApp conversation extracted from Mac Palm's phone.

W: That is correct but before then the agencies had gathered that Mac Palm was in communication with officers of Police and Military to assist in the overthrow.

Mac Palm, Kafui, Debrah, Johannes Zipki, Colonel Samuel Kojo Gameli, Warrant Officer Class II Esther Saan Dekuwine, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Lance Airforce Corporal Ali Solomon, Corporal Sylvester Akankpewon and Agordzo have denied conspiring, abetting and possessing weapons to overthrow the government.

They are on bail.

GNA