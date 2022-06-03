IGP bans Regional Officers, PROs from engaging media

IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare

03.06.2022 LISTEN

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has directed all Public Affairs Officers of the Police Service, as well as Regional Commanders, from henceforth cease granting interviews or issuing press releases on any matter within their jurisdiction to the media.

The directive is to remain in force until new guidelines and or templates are provided to guide the granting of interviews and press releases to the media.

This follows the appointment of Chief Supt. Grace Ansah-Akrofi as the new Director of Police Public Affairs Directorate to replace Superintendent Alexander Kwaku Obeng.

Until her new appointment, Grace Ansah-Akrofi was the Deputy Staff Officer at the Police Headquarters.

---DGN online