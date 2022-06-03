W/R: Seven suspected robbers arrested at hideout after stealing over GHS42,000, gold ore from victims

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of seven suspected robbers at their hideout at Wassa Powuako in the Western Region after robbing victims of over GHS42,000 and other items.

According to information put out by the Police, the suspects were apprehended following two separate anti-robbery operations in the region.

“Four of the suspects, Shadrack Nyame, Wofa Yaw Boadi, Sampson Attobra, and Kweku Koduah were arrested at their hideout at Wassa Powuako after they had robbed their victims of an amount of GHc 42,360.00 and some mobile phones at a section of the road between Wassa Powuako and Wassa Abenabena.

“The other three suspects, Samuel Amuzu, Francis Acheampong, and William Kwifie were arrested for attacking and robbing their victims of various sums of money and some gold ore at Yayaso village near Samreboi.

“Items so far retrieved from the suspects include cash of GH₵ 1480, a quantity of gold ore, one pump action gun, 7 AAA live ammunition, and 1 spent cartridge,” parts of a post on the Facebook page of the Ghana Police Service reads.

The Police are assuring the public that the suspects are in custody and will be taken through the due process of the law.