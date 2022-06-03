Sam George kicks against armed demo; urge organisers to think with their heads

03.06.2022 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Hon. Samuel Nartey George has implored the organisers of the June 4 demonstration to think with their heads.

As reported by the Ghana Police Service this week, four individuals including Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah, Captain Smart, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, and Mensah Thompson had written to the security agency declaring their intention to embark on a four-day demonstration with private security while wielding arms.

Reacting to the matter, Sam George has taken to his social media page to blast the leaders of the planned armed demonstration.

According to him, the armed demonstration is a recipe for disaster and no government must look on for it to happen.

He notes that it is important that organisers of the demonstration use their heads.

“Armed demonstration? Certainly a recipe for disaster. No government worth its salt in Ghana, irrespective of political party, would allow an armed demonstration. Sometimes, we ought to think with our heads,” Sam George posted on his Twitter page.

The request for the armed demonstration was denied by the Ghana Police Service when it received the letter from the aforementioned individuals.

The Police argue that the demonstration is against the Public Order Act. It however assured that should the necessary changes be made in accordance with the Public Order Act, it will be ready to provide security for demonstrators.