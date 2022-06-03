Captain Smart fingers ex-presidents, chiefs and MPs in Achimota Forest exposé

Morning show host Captain Smart has revealed that he has in his possession list of former Presidents, Chiefs, and Members of Parliament who own lands at Achimota Forest and other unauthorized locations in the country.

The ace broadcaster announced intentions to expose these dignitaries in the coming days.

Speaking in an interview on the 3FM Drive, Captain Smart echoed that what was seen in Sir John's infamous will is little compared to state properties owned by government officials and chiefs in the country.

“I have a list of former presidents, Chiefs, and Kings who own lands there [at Achimota Forest),” he said, adding that “it’s there, verified”.

He cited how about 12 plots of land and some 4 acres have been sold to chiefs and Members of Parliament for as low as GH¢1000 in Accra.

The 4-acre land, according to him, was sold in 2008 and is situated behind the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

“I know people who bought 4 acres of land here in Accra in 2008 for 1000,. People had 29 plots of land and paid just 4000. I will roll the names on TV and you come out to defend if you don’t nt have a land there,” Captain Smart shockingly disclosed.

