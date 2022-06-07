Nyansa Boakwa signed as Dokpam Media and Publicity Director

Mr. Wisdom Agodza also known as Rev. Nyansa Boakwa of Happy FM has signed a new contract with Dokpam Ghana as their Media and Publicity Director.

The signing ceremony was held on Thursday 2nd June, 2022 at the Dokpam office at Dansoman in Accra.

The CEO of Dokpamu Ghana, Mr. Kwabena Hene Ahenkang signed on behalf of the company and congratulated Mr. Agodza for his new role and also assured him of a healthy working relationship.

He added, "Mr Wisdom Agodza has done an excellent job for the organization during his two months probationary period and deserved a contract to that effect."

The Corporate CEO of Dokpam Technology, Mr. Jean-Rony Borgelin said, "you are one of a kind. Congratulations our Dokpam soldier. I wish you well in your new role."

An elated Nyansa Boakwa thanked them for the honour done him and assured the organization of putting in his maximum best and representing the brand very well. "Signing this contract is very welcoming and I look forward to giving it my utmost best to make the app well known in Ghana," he stated.