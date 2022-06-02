Businesswoman enstooled queenmother at Akyem-Akokoaso

A businesswoman known in private life as madam Doreen Asare has been enstooled as the Ninfahemaa with the stool name Nana Ama Brago Obekyi I of the Akyem Akokoaso traditional area in the Eastern Region.

A colourful coronation of the new queenmother which was held at the Omanhene's Palace last Sunday coincided with the Akwasidae celebration of the town and was attended by Chiefs and people of Akokoaso, family members and friends from all walks of life.

The Omanhemaa of Akyem - Akokoaso, Nana Fabiiri Agyeiwaa Kodie II urged the new Ninfahemaa to keep issues discussed in conclave secret as an elder woman of her family.

She urged her to honour the stool with dignity and it will be well with her in every endeavor of life.

The Nanahemma urged the new queenmother to attract good things to the community whiles praying for success in all they do.

Sub-chiefs and elders of the town took turns and admonished the new queenmother to endeavour to avail herself for the regular Akwasidae observance.

The elders admonished her to exhibit a high sense of humidity in support of the Omanhene, Omahemaa and elders for the progress of the community.

The Ninfahemaa Nana Ama Brogya II thanked the Chiefs and Elders for the confidence reposed in her and assured to serve the area with all her might.

She pledged her allegiance to the Omanhene and Omanhemaa to respond to their call anytime and do everything within her means for the development of the area.

She also asked for the prayer support of all for the collective good of the area.

Speaking at a reception held on her behalf, Nana Ama Brogya II pledge to mobilise the women within her catchment area with unity of purpose for the development of the town.

Prior to the coronation, the immediate family of the new Ninfahemaa, the Akenkaase family performed rituals at the family house in thanksgiving to the gods whiles seeking their protection.

The family assured her of their support in order to serve the people of Akyem – Akokoaso and beyond.

In a related development, a new Benkumhemaa has also been installed for the Akokoasoman traditional area.

Background

The installation of family queenmothers such as the Ninfahemaa and Benkumhemaa is an initiative of the Omanhemaa (Queenmother) of Akyem Akokoaso, Nana Fabiiri Agyeiwaa Kodie II for all families to provide an elderly daughter to serve as her ( the queen-mother’s representative) in the family.

They are expected to assist her in resolving all challenges confronting the family and the community in general.

Some of the families who have queenmothers representing the Nanahemma include Akona, Agona and Aduana.

Other such positions are the Krontihemaa, Akwamuhemaa Kyidonmhemaa and so on.

Member of Parliament for Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro, Sylvester Tetteh who graced the occasion congratulated the new Ninfahemaa for her achievement.

He called on the people to show, love unity and extend support to their new queenmother to ensure the development of the area.