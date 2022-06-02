VFA calls for government’s attention to address health needs in rural communities

The Vision For Action – a community based non-governmental organization located at Oyoko in Sekyere Kumawu District in the Ashanti Region, has called on the government and relevant stakeholders to strengthen efforts to address challenges confronting the health sector in the rural communities country.

Mr. Justice Owuraku Boafo, the Project Coordinator of the NGO speaking at the stakeholders’ meeting at Drobonso, the District Capital of the Sekyere Afram Plains in the Ashanti Region, said most of the rural communities lacked the needed facilities and equipment to manage the heath economic situations in their area.

Providing key findings of a survey in the district conducted in the district with regard to health care, revealed that all the existing district eight health facilities lacked the requisite equipment, staff, among others as well as found most of the equipment dilapidated.

The stakeholders’ meeting that brought together traditional leaders and religious leaders as well as local government authorities, school management authorities, and politicians, among others was organized by the VFA in collaboration with the Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana).

Mr. Boafo said there is the expectation of improvement in the health and sanitation development sector especially at the local level, stressing that, majority of the labor force in the district had their mainstay as farmers - “an occupation which required hard labour and good health.”

The meeting was held as part of the ‘I AM Aware” initiative of the NGO which is centered on social accountability and promoting public service delivery at particularly the local governance level.

He said the initiative also had focus on the “I am Aware” to promote data collection, analysis and advocacy for improved public services delivery in the various districts.

Mr. Boafo added that the center of the “I am Aware’s”’ role is of advocacy on health, water and sanitation, education, security and roads development.

He reiterated, “Governance is all about the people, and that can only be realized when their voice is heard and valued”.

The event was also meant to bridge the gap between the ordinary citizens and their duty bearers at local communities in order to establish the space for transparency and accountability in terms of management of the state’s resources, particularly, the immediate resources in their environs.

Mr. Felix Della, the District Director of the District Health Services of the Sekyere Afram Plains emphasized that the government and relevant authorities need to support the health care delivery in the country with proactive and responsive measures such as providing requisite machinery to empower the health staff and community members in resolving challenges in the health sector.

Madam Sarah Amponsah, a disabled native of the Drobonso community thanked the organizers of the event and called for special attention to the health care of the disabled.

Nana Dwamena Dankwa Dwubisiaw, Drobonsohene urged both the central and local government to prioritize financing of the health facilities in the rural, peri-urban and deprived areas.