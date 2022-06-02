'We intend to repair, rebuild trust; we unreservedly apologize' — FixtheCountry says as they apologize for planned 'armed' demo

Conveners of the FixTheCountry Movement have apologized to Ghanaians for the planned armed demonstration which has been rejected by the Police.

Following widespread criticisms against their move, the conveners said in a statement on Thursday June 2 that “we intend to repair and rebuild trust by first holding ourselves accountable to the highest democratic principles.

“Importantly, this include listening and taking seriously criticisms.”

The statement added, “We unreservedly apologize to the public especially our supporters.”

The group received flak from scores of Ghanaians over their move.

For instance, Ningo Prampram lawmaker, Samuel Nartey George said an armed demonstration is a recipe for disaster.

He said no government worth its salt in Ghana, irrespective of political party, would allow an armed demonstration.

“Armed demonstration? Certainly a recipe for disaster. No government worth its salt in Ghana, irrespective of political party, would allow an armed demonstration. Sometimes, we ought to think with our heads,” he tweeted.

For example, North Tongu Member of Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said violence and the use of guns by demonstrators could not be acceptable in any democratic society like Ghana.

To that end, he said, the leaders of the planned June 4 armed demonstration must be condemned for contemplating this “disastrous path — they must stop it or be stopped!”

“Violence and the use of Guns by demonstrators cannot be acceptable in any democratic society. Leaders of the June 4 demonstration must be condemned for contemplating this disastrous path — they must stop it or be stopped!” Mr Ablakwa tweeted.

One of the Conveners of the Movement, Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah earlier assured that whoever authored the letter to the Police informing the authorities about the planned armed demonstration would be sanctioned.

He described this situation as a misstep and no amount of justification can right it.

“We cannot be asking the current political set up to call out their own when they go wrong and turn around to defend a wrong doing when it happens in our camp.

“Steps are being taken to sanction whoever was responsible for that letter. At no point will I condone any act that seeks to jeopardize the peace and security of this nation. I am equally angry as you guys are but we ask the public to keep calm.

“We do not stand for violence and will never stand for violence. A different date, appropriate route and measures will be communicated in due time. Let us not allow the mishap to bury the problems facing our dear nation which necessitated our call of the people to the street to express their grievances. God bless our homeland Ghana and make us truthful.”

The Accra Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service declined a request from some persons including broadcaster Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, and #FixTheCountry convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor to demonstrate.

The Police said the nature and character of the demonstration as intended, is inconsistent with with the Public Order Act hence the decision to stop it.

The demonstration would have taken three days and allowed the leaders to address the nation on GTV.

“The Accra Police Regional Command on Sunday May 29 2022 received a notice of intention to embark on a demonstration by a group of persons : Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah, Captain Godsbrain, Benjamin Darko, Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

“The service is of the view that the nature and character of the demonstration as intended, is inconsistent with with the Public Order Act,” the Police said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Captain Smart has cleared the air that although he is a convener for #FixTheCountry, he never signed the infamous letter which was responded to by the police.

A letter believed to be from the conveners and addressed to the Accra Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service has been spotted on social media with its content stirring mixed reaction.

Excerpts from the letter spoke about a demonstration planned to take place on Saturday, June 4 to register their displeasure to the authorities in the country.

The letter asked for permission and security from the Ghana police and stated intentions to demonstrate with weapons if the security force refuses to grant them permission.

Speaking on the 3FM Drive with Giovani on Wednesday, June 1, Captain Smart said he knows nothing about the letter and his lawyers are currently writing to address the trending issue.

He cleared that he does not support violence and will never approve a rebellious demonstration.

“Why will I support the use of weapons to demonstrate when I want the country to be fixed? If they use violence and destroy the country, what will be left to be fixed?” Captain Smart questioned.

