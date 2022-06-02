Three held for allegedly robbing, kidnapping Nigerian lady

Three persons have been put before an Adenta Circuit Court for allegedly robbing and kidnapping a Nigerian lady at Amrahia in the Greater Accra Region.

The lady is said to have gone to meet Richmond Klutsey, one of the accused persons and her date, whom she had met on a dating site.

The three accused persons namely Richmond Klutsey, 26, Samuel Olessey aka Junior, 27, and Gordon Amable aka Sackey, 27, are all labourers at a block factory at Danfa, Accra.

The accused persons have been charged with Conspiracy to commit crimes, kidnapping, and robbery.

They have pleaded not guilty, and the Court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah has admitted them to bail in the sum of GHS 600,000 with three sureties, one to be justified.

The Prosecution has been ordered by the Court to file disclosures two days before the next adjourned date.

The matter has been adjourned to July 5.

The prosecution led by Police Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo narrated that the complainant Victoria Amarachi Micah is a trader residing at Spintex, Accra.

Chief Inspector Lanyo said on April 7, this year, the complainant who met Klutsey on a dating site agreed to meet her at Amrahia.

The prosecution said at about 11:00 pm, the complainant came to Amrahia and Klutsey asked Amable, his security man, to meet her and bring her home because taxis and other transport services were not allowed to enter their estate.

It said on reaching back of Christian University College, Amable held the mouth of the complainant and forced her into a forest behind the university.

The Prosecution said Klutsey and Olessey, who were already waiting in the said bush, held the complainant, stripped her naked, threatened her with a cutlass and collected her iPhone 13 Pro Max.

It said the accused persons demanded money before releasing her.

According to Prosecution the accused persons forced the complainant to transfer money from her Nigerian bank account into another bank account provided by Olessey, but the complainant gave a wrong password, and the transaction could not go through.

The Prosecution said while the accused persons were waiting for the transfer to go through, the complainant managed to escape amidst screaming for help.

It said the accused persons chased her and she was rescued by some people and a report was made to the Police at Oyibi.

The prosecution said Klustey was traced by the Police, and he mentioned Amable as his accomplice.

It said Klutsey led the Police to Danfa and Amrahia for a search.

The prosecution said during the Police search, 18 phones were found on Klutsey, including the complainant's iPhone.

Three other Phones were found on Olessey while one iPhone was found on Amable, the prosecutor said.

According to the prosecution, Police investigations revealed that the accused persons were involved in a series of similar cases under investigation.

GNA