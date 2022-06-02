Two persons granted GHS80,000 bail each for alleged dishonestly receiving

Two persons have been granted bail in the sum of GHS80,000.00 each with three sureties by an Accra Circuit Court for alleged buying of stolen items.

Mr Amos Arhin, aged 35 and Mr Kwame Kusi, aged 48, both traders, pleaded not guilty.

Solomon Emmanuel, aged 30, porter, has also been charged with three counts, namely, causing damage, unlawful entry and stealing, but he failed to appear before the court for his plea to be taken.

The Court, therefore, issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

The case had been adjourned to June 16, 2022.

Prosecuting Police Inspector Clement Takyi told the court presided over by Mr Evelyn Asamoah that the complainant was Mr Stephen Ejike, a trader at Kwame Nkrumah Interchange and a resident of Ogbojo.

The Prosecution said Emmanuel was a porter and a squatter at Kwame Nkrumah Interchange whilst Mr Arhin and Mr Kusi were both traders also at Kwame Nkrumah Interchange and resided at Teshie and Pokuase, respectively.

Inspector Takyi said on March 23, 2022, at about 0700 hours, Mr Ejike arrived at his wholesale shop at the Interchange and detected that the door lock to his shop was damaged and his assorted mobile phone accessories including 400 pieces of two-gigabyte memory cards valued GHS5,000.00 had been stolen.

He said the complainant also realised that 400 pieces of eight-gigabyte memory cards valued GHS6,400.00, 400, pieces of 16-gigabyte memory cards valued GHS7,600.00, and 1680 pieces of android cables valued GHS8,064.00, 750 pieces of assorted phone chargers valued GHS8,625.00 had been taken away.

“1850 pieces of hands-free valued GHS10,175.00 all to the total value of GHS45,864.00 were stolen,” he said.

The Prosecution said Mr Ejike upon suspicion, conducted the arrest of Emmanuel and took him to the Holy Gardens Police Station located at Interchange and lodged a complaint against him.

Inspector Takyi said Emmanuel admitted to the offence in his caution statement and led the Police to the selling point of Mr Arhin and Mr Kusi and pointed them out as the persons he sold the items to.

A search conducted in Mr Arhin, and Mr Kusi's selling point revealed a total number of 11 assorted mobile phone chargers, and they admitted buying them from Emmanuel and the same was retrieved and kept as evidence.

GNA