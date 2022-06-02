Toobu condemns youth who besieged Wa Police station to free suspects

02.06.2022 LISTEN

Wa West lawmaker, Peter Lanchene Toobu has condemned the youth who stormed the Wa Police station to forcefully release some suspects in Police custody.

He said under no circumstance should anyone attack a Police facility.

His comments come at a time the Police arrested twenty-five people in Wa for attempting to forcefully secure the release of three suspects who were in Police custody for flogging the victims in the Wa viral video.

The 25 suspects were part of the mob that besieged the Wa Police station on Wednesday June 1, 2022 to demand the release of Sidiki Osman, Bushiran Khigir and Issahku Mahama who were arrested earlier in the day and were in police custody.

The irate mod pelted the charged office and adjoining offices with stones and other implements.