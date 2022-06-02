Nkoranza South MP files motion for parliamentary probe into Albert Donkor’s murder

Member of Parliament for Nkoranza South, Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum, has filed a motion urging the Speaker of Parliament to constitute a bi-partisan committee to probe the death of Albert Donkor.

The deceased, according to the family, was picked up from his home into police custody where he was allegedly killed.

The police have, on the other hand, explained that Albert Donkor was killed during a shoot-out during an operation.

In an interview with Citi News, the Nkoranza South MP said he's confident that the Speaker will respond positively to his request.

“What I have sent to the Speaker is a motion asking for a bipartisan committee to probe what actually happened. This will bring light to what has happened so far, and I think this will help everybody in the country.”

The youth of the area had alleged that Albert Donkor was killed by some police officers who picked him from his home into a private vehicle after the deceased raised alarm that he had seen an officer involved in a robbery operation.

However, the Police Service insists that the deceased was rather an armed robbery suspect who was killed in an anti-robbery operation.

Residents of Nkoranza believe Albert may have been targeted after chancing on a robbery scene involving some police officers.

