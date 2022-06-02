Police probe accident involving students of Koforidua Pentecost Preparatory School

The Eastern Regional Police Command and the Ghana National Fire Service have commenced investigations into the cause of an accident involving students of the Koforidua Pentecost Preparatory School at Oyoko roundabout in the New Juaben North Municipality.

The students, numbering 30, who were on board the school bus with registration number GN- 7377- Y were being conveyed to school when the driver allegedly lost control of the steering wheel after a brake failure causing the steer to lock automatically.

The driver, a teacher and the students who were rescued by a team from NADMO and the Police after the vehicle somersaulted are all responding to treatment at the Eastern Regional Hospital.

In an interview with Citi News, the Deputy Eastern Regional Fire PRO AD0-II Daniel Tetteh explained that there were no casualties as the victims are being treated at the hospital.

“All the students were rescued before the arrival of the Ghana National Fire Service [at the scene] so immediately the appliance [of the Fire Service] returned to base.”

He added that the cause of the accident was “attributed to steering lock and brake failure. That is all we had, further investigations are ongoing.”

Koforidua Pentecost Preparatory School is a second cycle institution in the Eastern region of Ghana.

---citinewsroom