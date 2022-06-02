Wa Flogging: 18 persons arrested for attacking police station

02.06.2022 LISTEN

The Upper West Regional Police Command have in their custody at least 18 youth who besieged the Regional Police command, demanding for the release of the three persons arrested for their involvement in the flogging of the two young lovers whose sex video went viral on social media.

The youth pelted the police with stones and burnt tyres to express their displeasure over the arrest and to demand the immediate release of the three suspects.

It took the intervention of police reinforcement to bring the situation under control.

The Upper West Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Peter Ndekugiri said they warded off the angry youth after arresting more than 20 of them for attacking the police station.

According to him, the suspects would be arraigned before court to face the full rigors of the law.

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the flogging of two youngsters over a leaked sex tape.

The three suspects include the person who brought the victims to the place and two sub-chiefs.

Reports indicate that the two youngsters in the sex video were nabbed by some young men in the town, who sent them to the Wa Naa Palace.

The Wa Naa was absent upon their arrival, compelling the young men to take matters into their own hands and deliver punishment.

They were given 20 lashes each.

The incident has drawn the ire of Ghanaians, who have called for sanctions against those involved.

—DGN online