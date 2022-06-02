Menstruation is normal, not taboo – Education Director

02.06.2022 LISTEN

Mr Issah Baffoe, the Sunyani West Municipal Director of Education, has observed that certain socio-cultural believes and practices in the country turn to restrain young girls from opening up on the health challenges they endure in relations to menstruation.

He says it is unfortunate that menstrual practices are still shrouded in secrecy under the guise of culture and religion, thereby leading to ill health, school absenteeism, and low self-confidence among others on the part of adolescent and teenage girls.

He stated that menstruation is a natural biological process experienced by all adolescent girls and it should not be treated as a taboo.

The Municipal Education Director was speaking at the presentation of sanitary pads to all female students of the Odumaseman Senior High School at Odumase near Sunyani.

The donation was made by Lawyer Ama Frimpomaa, a philanthropist and a politician, who has resolved to play a lead role in creating awareness of the healthy and hygienic way for young females to conduct themselves during their menstrual period.

In the light of the above, she has been taking her campaigns to several communities and schools. She has made available several thousands of sanitary pads to females, especially adolescents and teenagers.

Lawyer Ama Frimpomaa is known for her generosity, especially in Sunyani West constituency and has been supporting various communities with boreholes, school uniforms and donations to orphanages, among others.

Lawyer Ama Frimpomaa says she hopes to ensure that sanitary pads are readily available and accessible to all adolescent girls in the area whilst encouraging parents to assist their girls in that natural process.

After receiving the sanitary pads on behalf of the girls, the Education Director commended Lawyer Ama Frimpomaa for her generosity and promised the items will be used for their intended purpose.

Mrs Bertha Ampadu, who presented the items on behalf of Lawyer Ama Frimpomaa, laid emphasis on menstrual health as a right for girls just as the right to education and life.

“Girls need the right information on their reproductive health and especially to understand their body before they reach puberty, so they don’t feel vulnerable at its onset of menarche”, she added.