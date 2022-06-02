God installed Achimota Forest FOR REST
Samuel Abu Gyinapor's declassification is a Heist
It is a "try and see" Double
Redouble corruption Test
Do not let them for a minute Rest
This wound should not Fester for their Feast
Get behind the Steer
Get a Seat
SEEK to See
Expose their Ease
From 90 to plus 198 double corruption to plus 361.5 double double corruption?
Is it or is it not 649 primaeval acres already leased that
need Release?
Achimota forest they must not Squeeze
We shall not be Teased
Let declassification Cease
From the corruption Disease
Let the government Freeze
And We shall breathe free
Copyright June 2, 2022
[email protected] yahoo.com
Nana Frema Busia: Sam Abu - Jinapo Forest Farce
God installed Achimota Forest FOR REST