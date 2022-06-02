Nana Frema Busia: Sam Abu - Jinapo Forest Farce

God installed Achimota Forest FOR REST

Samuel Abu Gyinapor's declassification is a Heist

It is a "try and see" Double

Redouble corruption Test

Do not let them for a minute Rest

This wound should not Fester for their Feast

Get behind the Steer

Get a Seat

SEEK to See

Expose their Ease

From 90 to plus 198 double corruption to plus 361.5 double double corruption?

Is it or is it not 649 primaeval acres already leased that

need Release?

Achimota forest they must not Squeeze

We shall not be Teased

Let declassification Cease

From the corruption Disease

Let the government Freeze

And We shall breathe free



Copyright June 2, 2022

[email protected] yahoo.com