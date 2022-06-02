ModernGhana logo
Nana Frema Busia: Sam Abu - Jinapo Forest Farce

By Nana Frema BUSIA
Nana Frema Busia: Sam Abu - Jinapo Forest Farce
God installed Achimota Forest FOR REST
Samuel Abu Gyinapor's declassification is a Heist
It is a "try and see" Double
Redouble  corruption Test
Do not let them for a minute Rest
This wound should not Fester  for their Feast
Get behind the Steer
Get a Seat
SEEK to See
Expose their Ease 
From 90 to plus 198 double corruption to plus 361.5 double double corruption?
Is it or is it not 649 primaeval acres already leased that 
need Release?
Achimota forest they must not  Squeeze 
We shall not be Teased
Let declassification Cease
From the corruption Disease
Let the government Freeze
And We shall breathe free

Copyright June 2, 2022
[email protected] yahoo.com

