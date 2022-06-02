AFFA condemns Fix The Country Convenors over planned armed demo

Alliance For Footsoldiers Advocacy (AFFA) has sighted a correspondence between FixTheCountry convenors and the Ghana Police Service about a planned 3-day Armed Demonstration in Accra starting from June 4, 2022.

The notification to the police which lists "Culture of silence, Arrogance of power, The E-Levy" amongst others as reasons for the intended demonstration is jointly signed by Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a suspected coup monger standing trial, Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah and Captain Smart (both media practitioners), as well as one Benjamin Darko.

Whilst AFFA believes and upholds the tenets of the 1992 constitution of Ghana, specifically, Article 21 which guarantees citizens the right to demonstrate, we are alarmed by the convenors decision to engage a private security company with weapons to provide security and protection to demonstrators.

As if that is not enough, we are equally dumbfounded by the convenors intention to march to the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) and "demand a slot on GTV to address the nation" and then proceed to the Police Headquarters to "demand" a meeting with the IGP, and finally picket at the Jubilee House, the seat of government till June 6, 2022.

It is needless to state that the nature of this intended demonstration by FixTheCountry movement is nothing far from a COUP D'ETAT - something the convenors, particularly, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has been championing publicly for some time now. (Reference his Facebook post on 10th February, 2022 which reads, "If this E-Levy passes after this Cake bullshit, l will do the COUP myself. Useless Army!")

It is on the basis of the above that AFFA calls on the media, Civil Society Organizations, the Clergy, traditional authorities and the general public to condemn in no uncertain terms the convenors of FixTheCountry movement for their intended coup-styled demonstration.

Ghana is and has always been an oasis of peace in Africa. We cannot and must not allow a few selfish individuals with bloated ego, masquerading as freedom fighters to subject our dear motherland to a state of anarchy.

Long live Ghana!

Signed

D. T. Adomako (Sir Obama Pokuase)

Executive Secretary, AFFA.