Wa flogging: 18 persons to face court today

Some 18 persons made up of 16 males and two female were arrested yesterday Wednesday June 1 by the Upper West Regional Police Command when about thousand aggrieved youth in the Wa Municipality besieged the Regional Police Command to demand the release of three persons who were in custody for their involvement in the flogging of two lovers in a viral sex leaked video.

The Crime Officer of the Upper West Regional Police Command , ACP Reynolds Manteaw disclosed to Alfred Ocansey on 3FM Sunrise Morning Show, Thursday 2 June, 2022 that the arrested persons will be arraigned before the court today.

According to ACP Manteaw, the irate youth besieged the station around 9:45 PM on Wednesday 1 June, 2022 pelting stones at the Police Officers and anything on sight. The youth also blocked streets and burnt car tires in protest of the arrest of the three suspects.

The police on Wednesday, June 1 announced the arrest of three persons seen in the video flogging the lady and gentleman.

“The suspects, Sidiki Osman, Bushiran Khigir and Issahaku Mahama, were arrested with the support of the Wa Naa and some community members,” the police said.

“Calm has been restored and there were no casualties because the Police were professional in handling the situation” ACP Reynolds Manteaw stated.

The police have also assured that without fear or favor, they will arrest or invite whoever they think can furnish them with information to aid their investigation.

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has said the flogging of the two young persons, as captured in a video, is humiliating, dehumanizing, demeaning and degrading.

The association described the situation as a barbaric act that contravenes Articles I (2) and 15 (1) (2) (a) and (b) of the Constitution, 1992.

“The GBA wishes to state that the flogging of the two young persons is humiliating, dehumanizing, demeaning and degrading, and amounts to the violation of their fundamental human rights, and an attack on their persons. The barbaric act contravenes Articles I (2) and 15 (1) (2) (a) and (b) of the Constitution, 1992, which provide: '12. (2) Every person in Ghana, whatever his race, place of origin, political opinion, colour, religion, creed or gender shall be entitled to the fundamental human rights and freedoms of the individual contained in this Chapter but subject to respect for the rights and freedoms of others and for the public interest.'’

