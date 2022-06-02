We can’t allow reckless elements to arm untrained demonstrators regardless of the party they want to picket against – Ablakwa

MP for North Tongu, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

A leading figure in the Minority Caucus of Parliament, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has expressed his opposition to the request by a group of individuals seeking to lead an armed demonstration in the country.

As confirmed by the Ghana Police Service on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, a group of four made up of Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah, Captain Smart, Benjamin Darko, and Oliver Barker-Vormawor have written to inform the security agency of plans to stage a three-day demonstration.

In addition to requesting to be allowed to use private security, the aforementioned people according to the Police also requested to be allowed to wield arms.

Reacting to the plans by the four, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has in a Facebook post said they must all be condemned.

According to him, violence and the use of guns by demonstrators cannot be acceptable in any democratic society.

“Leaders of the June 4 demonstration must be condemned for contemplating this disastrous path — they must stop it or be stopped,” the North Tongu MP stressed.

He further emphasised that the country "cannot allow a few reckless elements here to arm untrained demonstrators no matter which ruling party they are demonstrating against.”

Read the full post from Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on Thursday below:

Many Ghanaians are appalled and outraged by police brutalities but the solution cannot be further aggravation by creating explosive conditions for all-out war.