Mawuko Girls' Head Prefect reportedly commits suicide over leaked sex tape

Sarah Adisu, a 17-year-old head prefect at Ho's Mawuko Girls Senior High is said to have committed suicide due to emotional trauma suffered over a leaked sex tape.

ModernGhana News understands that the deceased student was spotted in a leaked sex video that went viral on social media after she allegedly skipped classes to lodge with her boyfriend.

According to reports, the video which was seen circulating in the middle of May this year was allegedly uploaded to snap chat by her lover's friends.

Etornam who could not stand the humiliation on social media and among her friends at school and home decided to commit suicide.

Her death was widely publicized after a funeral flyer was posted on the internet.