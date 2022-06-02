Leaders of ‘armed demonstration' must be condemned; they must stop or be stopped – Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has described as unacceptable the plan of the group of persons seeking to lead a demonstration while wielding arms.

On Wednesday, the Ghana Police Service issued a press release confirming that it has received a letter from Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah, Captain Smart, Benjamin Darko, and Oliver Barker-Vormawor, requesting to embark on a three-day demonstration.

Stressing that the planned three-day demonstration with arms was against the Public Order Act, the Police noted that it had rejected the request from the aforementioned people.

Giving his thoughts on the matter today, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has indicated that violence and the use of guns by demonstrators cannot be acceptable in any democratic society.

“Leaders of the June 4 demonstration must be condemned for contemplating this disastrous path — they must stop it or be stopped,” the North Tongu MP posted on his Facebook page.

“He added, “We cannot allow a few reckless elements here to arm untrained demonstrators no matter which ruling party they are demonstrating against.”

Read the full post from the attachment below:

