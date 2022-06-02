‘Police brutality will no longer be tolerated’ – Speaker Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has taken on the security apparatus in the country, indicating that the brutality of citizens will not be tolerated anymore in any part of the country.

Mr. Alban Bagbin said, “we will no longer tolerate police brutalities in the country. Parliament is the center of this democracy in Ghana. The concept is very clear.”

“We will be forced to take stringent measures to curb this when it persists,” he added.

The Speaker made the comments as part of the house's consideration of the Defence and Interior Committee's report on the incident of military-civilian brutality in Wa in the Upper West Region.

The committee recommended compensation for victims and the trial of the culprits.

Just last month, two persons were allegedly killed by police officers.

The first, Albert Donkor is said to have been killed by some police officers who picked him up last week in a private vehicle after he allegedly mentioned among friends that he had seen a police officer involved in a robbery incident.

A student, Victor Kwadwo Owusu, was also allegedly killed by police while the youth of Nkoranza were protesting over the alleged killing of Albert Donkor.

Two months ago, a clash between the youth of Akatsi in the Volta Region and the police led to the death of two people.

The youth massed up at the police station to demand the release of an impounded motorbike after police allegedly ran over three persons on a motorbike with their riot van.

The incident occurred near the Akatsi Training College, resulting in the death of one of the riders.

---citinewsroom