It's time Ghana boycotts 'oxymoron' multiparty democracy – Jacob Osei Yeboah

Ghanaian politician and two-time Presidential candidate Jacob Osei Yeboah

01.06.2022 LISTEN

Former Ghana Presidential candidate, Jacob Osei Yeboah is calling on Ghana and other African countries to boycott multiparty democracy.

He argues that multiparty democracy on the continent has over the years become an oxymoron and proven that it is not the answer to the continent’s needed growth and development.

Speaking at the 18th African Union Day Prayer Conference, he noted that the governing of nations with political philosophies under multiparty democracy that appears innovative and convincing has been tested previously, not once, but many times and uncountable guises, and found to be totally false at great cost.

He said the time has come for Ghana to listen to the cries of the forefathers of the African continent to inspire other countries to boycott multiparty democracy.

“The spirits of our forefathers are calling us once more, and Ghana, as a republic, requires a politician to lead the boycott of the oxymoronic Multiparty Democracy, which cannot work in Africa sustainably and is even declining globally, wreaking havoc on nations' governance because of its manipulative nature, which is being exposed by social media,” Jacob Osei Yeboah said in his address.

The 2012 and 2016 presidential candidate continued, “Ghana should pursue the boycott with zeal for our descendants to hold sacred the stones of POLITICS, ECONOMY, LAW, and AUTHORITY INFRASTRUCTURES embedded in our socio-politico-traditional disposition because our thoughtful hands have touched them for the same purpose in shaping the 21st century.”

Jacob Osei Yeboah further implored Ghana together with Africa to unfreeze the political and religious dogmas implanted in Africans' minds by the Global Elites, which are mostly oxymoronic from an originality standpoint, and without fail, to kickstart Africa's renaissance, which Creation has been waiting for the revealing of the children of God because creation has been subjected to futility.

Read the full speech of Jacob Osei Yeboah at the 18th African Union Day Prayer Conference below:

PRAYER ON INFRASTRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT

AT 18TH AFRICAN UNION DAY PRAYER CONFERENCE,

ACCRA PARLIAMENT HOUSE:

BY JACOB OSEI YEBOAH, 2012-2016

NONPARTISAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE.

Rt. Hon Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, Founder Mission Africa Incorporated, Dr. Kudjoe Sumney, Distinguished Panel Speakers, Distinguished Chiefs, Hon MPs, Diplomatic Corp, Ladies and Gentlemen, all other protocols duly observed.

APPRECIATE SIR SAM JONAR

The late Dr. Kofi Annan, Ghana's distinguished son and former UN Secretary General, observed, "To live is to choose. But to choose, you must know (first understand) WHO YOU ARE and what you stand for, where you want to go, and why you want to get there."

It is an honour and a tremendous responsibility for me to conduct a prayer on "Infrastructure and Development" alongside my spiritual fathers and mentors at the 18th Africa Union Day Prayer Conference. We must be aware of the Pan African Parliament and the Africa Union (AU), with a concentration on the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA). I am humbled to be on the same platform as my Godfather, Sir Sam Jonah, whose vision, personal dexterity, humility with great heights, strong Christian foundational life, great influence in the business world, has mentored me for half of my 54 years on earth, starting from my working life and still following me with an eagle eye of my Oyoko clan, the man whose life has taught me competence with calmness.

Please appreciate him on my behalf. Though he is on the sinking governance ship of Ghana, headed in the wrong direction, until we opt to dump him on the turbulent waves of the sea of foreign democracy to Ghana and Africa, the sea will not calm down. A disciple is not greater than his or her instructor. With your permission, Sir Jonah.

THE IMPORTANCE OF 18TH AU DAY TO GHANA AND AFRICA

Mr. Speaker, and fellow citizens, the 18th year of such AU Day forums suggests the beginning of political liberation from Machiavellianism. It is also the age at which a young adult learns to lead himself/herself by making critical decisions that form one's life purpose and destiny fulfilment. We couldn't agree more with Dr. Kofi Annan that we must choose our own destiny if we are to live as Ghanaians and Africans. Ghana at this critical but conscious crossroads must undoubtedly decide with Africa at the 18th AU Day Prayer Conference for our self realisation and role in shaping the 21st century world.

UNDERSTANDING THE SOURCE, NATURE AND

IMPORTANCE OF INFRASTRUCTURE

Rt. Hon. Speaker, I don't only want to talk about infrastructure; I want to also emphasise the source and nature of infrastructure (below structure) and why development/structure cannot be achieved without a thorough knowledge of infrastructure's connecting function to development.

Development is about building, and as we choose and build, ladies and gentlemen, let us remember what John Ruskin, an art critic, social thinker, poet, and artist, once said: “Therefore, when we build, let us think that we build forever, let it not be for the present delight, nor for the present use alone; let it be such work as our descendants will thank us for, and let us think as we lay stone on stone, that a time is to come, when these stones will be held sacred because our hands have touched them. And that man will say as they look upon our labour and wrought substance of them. See! This our fathers did for us”.

Infrastructures are defined by their unimaginative links (beneath) to the structure, as they act as (unseen) subsystems in relation to other subsystems to provide life with power to sustain Structures/Developments for their effective purpose. Let me explain further: As an example, when God, The Infinite Reality, creates the structure called human being/man, the invisible respiratory system infrastructure delivers life and is the sustaining subsystem for man to function properly for his/her purpose in life. There are other subsystems, such as digestive and neurological systems, that are hidden yet work together to give man life as a structure to fulfil his/her destiny.

According to the Holy Bible, "In the beginning, God created Heaven and Earth." The earth was formless and void, and the face of the deep was dark. And the Holy Spirit was hovering over the surface of the seas. And God said, "Let there be light... " Genesis 1:1-2. The Spirit is the invisible infrastructure or subsystem that sustains the Earth, which was created out of formless earth and void (purposeless) since darkness covered the face of the deep (primeval ocean that covered unformed earth).

The creation of light from deep darkness began with the spoken Words-let there be light. Darkness conceals, and knowledge or illumination reveals. God's hovering Spirit is the Source and Nature of all infrastructure. Most of us are aware through science, that the earth hangs in the mid air of the Cosmos. Who sees the foundation of the earth yet she is hanging, that is indeed the nature and source of infrastructure we are to pray about today for Ghana with Africa at this 18th year crossroads?

Mr. Speaker, Godfathers, distinguished guests, Ghanaians and Africans, we cannot create any structure or development until we have a comprehensive grasp of the invisible infrastructures that will give life to and sustain the effective functioning of the structures known as Ghana and Africa. The lack of growth in Ghana and Africa is due to a lack of clarity in developing the necessary infrastructures for our self-competitive advancement in the comity of nations. That is what the 18th crossroads AU Day Conference is revealing to Ghana and the rest of Africa. What are these necessary infrastructures that we require in order to have the clarity to choose and create for the long term rather than for the sake of immediate gratification?

THE TYPES OF INFRASTRUCTURE AND WHY POLITICS INFRASTRUCTURE

IS THE ULTIMATE AT THE 18TH AU DAY 2022

These are the strategic infrastructures for our PESTLERA projects in Ghana and Africa. PESTLERA is an acronym that stands for Politics, Economy, Society, Technology, Law, Environment, Regulations, and AUTHORITY . Authority is underlined since it is not mentioned in the text as the most powerful component in strategic risk analysis as well as the fifth factor in economics with factors of production.

At this 18th crossroads Conference, which celebrates the beginning of conscious choice making, I'd want to focus on the Politics infrastructure, which has a stronger influence on the others, because decisions are what humans live by. And because we haven't yet built the political infrastructure (may be digitalisation of politics), our technology, vocational education, and critical thinking will be rendered virtually ineffective; our culture and traditions are being eroded; our moral fibre and religions are being endemically corrupted; and our governance is pathetically greedy and lacking in courage. Our common laws are reigning without common reason, our environment is being destroyed at the expense of our own health difficulties, and our economy is creating money for other countries while enslaving the majority of us in our own country. The impact of climate change on our future infrastructures and advances is extremely important, as it is dependent on conscious decisions and actions toward our environment. The time has come to make a conscious decision to create the political infrastructure i.e. Democracy at this 18th year crossroads for Ghana with Africa.

Michael Timothy, an Anti Intellectual Ethic, noted how our minds are imprisoned; “We are actively discouraged from thinking constructively and questioningly, and once an individual has accepted the numb acquiescence so encouraged, an insidiously vicious circle has successfully been promoted. Another rather convenient result of such a situation is that people who don’t think constructively and questioningly don’t even realise it”. The modern world has accepted the successful promotion of multiparty democracy so encouraged in a gradual, subtle way but with harmful effects without thinking constructively and questioningly and sadly we don’t even realise it’s imprisonment. Let us therefore, think constructively and questioningly about what and how politics, multiparty democracy and nonpartisan democracy at MMDAS level are played so we can free our minds for definite decision and way forward for Ghana with Africa.

Let me begin with a simple definition of politics: as the process of influencing decisions that influence humans and their environment. Politics can be defined by the instruments used to influence decisions, such as pure lies, empty promises, propaganda, vigilantism, election rigging, the rented media, phoney alignment to deceive religious members, conspiracies, ethnicity, competent plans for development and freedom, and so on. In a systemic environment or political infrastructure known as democracy, the aforementioned methods are utilized to sway the majority of people to accept a decision that could be for their ultimate good or bad.

GHANA’S DEMOCRACY AS POLITICS INFRASTRUCTURE

Mr. Speaker, Africa or Ghana’s Democracy as an infrastructure is what we need to build in order to achieve our self-realization and development goals at this 18th year crossroads. Ghana has been a democratic country for 30 years of multiparty democracy at Parliamentary and Presidential levels whilst nonpartisan democracy at the MMDAS level. Do those who push us to trust in this democracy do what they preach with clarity? Is the majority of Ghanaians benefiting from this democracy that began 30 years ago, or is it generating a wealthy minority or oligarchs who manipulate the majority or, worse, make a fool of many? A democracy without popular government and inclusiveness but winner-take-all governments of political parties in power, demands for deeper contemplation by Ghanaians after 30 years in order to choose a democratic architecture that will serve us well.

Is democracy opposed to military leaders, or why can't the military govern if civilian leaders become despots or dictators?

At 30 years of democracy, Ghanaians must think on democracy as an example to Africa. I agree with President Nana Addo's call for contemplation, and we must make a decision. Why were 80 percent of Ghanaians opposed to personal wish for MMDCES to be elected through political parties? Have Ghanaians exhibited the type of democracy they believe in but lack the potential to make it a reality due to a few oligarchs or benefactors of this broken multiparty democracy 30 years later? What is the originality and purpose of democracy in light of the above-mentioned nature and source of infrastructure?

THE ORIGINALITY OF DEMOCRACY AS NONPARTISAN AND

DOGMA OF MULTIPARTY DEMOCRACY

Ladies and gentlemen, I define democracy as a war of ideas fought with the weapons of the rule of law. 1) Respect for fundamental human rights; 2) Respect for the rule of law are the two fundamental pillars of democracy.

The origins and etymology of democracy can help Ghana and Africa comprehend its concepts and beliefs. By 620BC, the ancient Greeks had carved out Democracy as majoritarian rule with the goal of resolving three core challenges for effective good governance in every nation: 1) oligarchy, a small group of people or a few having control of a nation, 2) barbarism or disrespect to human life and the rule of law, and 3) tribespeople, or partisanship which is an aggregation of people under Philosophers that polarises and creates distrust against national cohesion in nations. These three occurrences are significant impediments to human progress and acceptable freedoms and rights.

Ghana and Africa, please hear me out! So, when and how were antagonistic political parties against democracy's originality grafted in since 620BC? America, as the father of contemporary democracy (the incorporation of political parties into democracy), reorganised the originality of democracy differently with Political Parties in the late 18th century or 1792 due to the federalists and anti-federalists dichotomy. The Continental Congress (CC) declared independence for the United States in July 1776 and ruled third teen (13) years as republicans (Good Old Party, GOP) until 1789, when anti-federalists misinterpreted constitutional provisions and formed political parties.

Ghanaians remember the 1947 United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC) national leaders, known as The Big Six(6), for the enthusiasm that brought them together. But, unlike the insightful aborigines 1923 national leadership of Casley Hayford and co., we must also learn from the Big 6 haughty spirited flaws. Regrettably, the Big 6 boot-licked and expelled our chiefs from the 1948 National Assembly (Parliament), despite the fact that our chiefs had been the principal members from its foundation in 1848, more than a century prior. The 1848 National Assembly or Parliament representation was the true representation of Ghanaians, free of ideological polarization and in accordance with the uniqueness of democracy. The removal of Chiefs from the 1948 Parliament signified the beginning of the Pull Him Down (PHD) mentality rather than competitive meritocracy. As an architecture for our Republican governance systems, Ghana as a republic must adopt a changed chieftaincy institution leadership form based on democratic ideals (respect for human rights and respect for the rule of law).

However, unlike the United States, Ghana was divided into the UGCC and the CPP before its independence on March 6, 1957. And that split has polarised Ghana to this day. Misunderstandings in Ghana and the United States have resulted in both countries having unintended political parties or Tribespeople. These political parties support oligarchy and the accompanying acts of national polarization that democracy's originality attempted to overcome.

Do not be concerned, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, if you are fiercely opposed to the mentioned historical facts of political parties not being part democratic architecture. For you are merely reinforcing the massive ideology (dogma) instilled in our brains by arms-reached domination of America as the father of managed contemporary democracy, rather than the ancient land marks of democracy. But we want to live, and we must make the 18th year crossroads decision today to build for the future.

Mr. Speaker, and Africans, let us explore Paul Johnson's comment, a British Catholic Journalist wrote, "The study of history is a very powerful antidote to contemporary arrogance. It is humbling to discover how many of our glib assumptions, which seem to us novel and plausible, have been tested before, not once but many times and in innumerable guises; and discovered to be, at great cost, wholly false”. Multi-partisanship in a democracy is inconsistent.

BARACK OBAMA FORETOLD AND ENCODED GHANA OR AFRICA

TO SEARCH HER OWN DEMOCRACY TO SHAPE THE 21ST CENTURY

When the 44th US President, Barack Obama, addressed Ghana's Parliament in 2009, he was not clueless when he encoded the facts about democracy and Ghana's anticipated role in decoding the message and championing the construction of political infrastructure, i.e. democracy. The paragraphs on democracy and good governance added, “ The 21st century will be shaped by what happens not just in Rome or Moscow or Washington, but by what happens in Accra, as well. This is the simple truth of a time when the boundaries between people are overwhelmed by our connections. ..And the strength of your democracy can help advance human rights for people everywhere… Development depends on good governance… That's the change that can unlock Africa's potential. And that is a responsibility that can only be met by Africans. As I said in Cairo, each nation gives life to democracy in its own way, and in line with its own traditions…. Now, America will not seek to impose any system of government on any other nation. The essential truth of democracy is that each nation determines its own destiny.”

Mr. Speaker, what is the strength of Ghana's political infrastructure as an indicator of good governance, which is deteriorating due to a hung Parliament, and how would governance be affected if the opposition gains a majority in Parliament? How can we be proud of MPs using hide-and-seek techniques to make important decisions for Ghanaians, such as the e-levy? How do we paradoxically give life to other nations' democracies in our own unique way that is consistent with our traditions, allowing us to select our own fate?

The confusions, ignoble acts in 8th Parliament, distrust ruling by the courts, unbridled corruption, extravagant spending by the executive, frustrated and disrespectful youth energies of Ghana's democracy with hung Parliament are nature's wonderful warning that we need to change and make a decision now to build our politics infrastructure, i.e Ghana's Democracy with Africa. Particularly since, in Obama's speech in Ghana, America assured Africans that it would never impose any system of governance on any nation again.

Africans, compatriots, What infrastructure do we need to build to legally support our decisions/policies to develop Ghana and Africa without greed? Yes, our ravenous greed has destroyed the majority of African nations internally in order to pave the way for external forces. The time has long passed for us to begin analysing the four fingers pointing at us as Ghanaians and Africans when we point the accusing forefinger at imperialism and neocolonialism.

MULTIPARTY DEMOCRACY IS OXYMORON OR POINTEDLY FOOLISH

Furthermore, the origin of democracy, its principles, and why it was created by the ancient Greeks in 620BC show that the term "Multiparty Democracy" is an oxymoron or "pointedly dumb" phenomenon imposed on nations by the Global Elites or Machiavellians of the New World Order. It is humbling that our glib assumptions and arrogance of modern democracy's understanding should yield to ancient ageless truths about nonpartisan democracy at this 18th year crossroads.

Mr. Speaker, distinguished MPs, ladies and gentlemen, make no mistake, the originality of nonpartisan democracy is impregnated in our Chiefs' traditional leadership and decision-making processes for growth. The transformed type of traditional leadership, with consultations to the opinions of the various divisions of the kingdom of Ashanti before the King pronounces the collective wisdom and path to a particular development, are timeless democratic processes of making decisions that will make cultural sense to the majority of Ghanaians and Africans. If there was ever a time when Ghana's democracy made a graphic statement, it was the day you presided over Parliament in traditional attire, Mr. Speaker. The source and character of our political infrastructure were heralding today, the 18th crossroads, when Accra will begin shaping the twenty-first century, just as Moscow has begun moulding the world for a multipolar rather than unipolar perspective with Washington’s NATO led and Rome’s planned mediation. It is now up to Ghana and Africa to define our democracy. We must free our brains from religious and political dogmas by investigating the originality of most current ideas. We must live, and we must choose!

PARLIAMENT SHOULD BE NONPARTISAN AS EVOLUTIONARY

PROCESS TOWARDS GHANA OR AFRICA DEMOCRACY

Distinguished Ghanaians and forerunners of African political freedom, we can begin this evolutionary shift by changing the composition and structure of the decision-making process in Parliament. Is it more important to have political parties or constituents represented in Parliament? The later is not an option but the choice as a matter of facts and principles. To assist Ghana and Africa in making this option, let us investigate why running nations alone necessitates ideological alignment with political parties?

We do not identify with these views before managing our families, schools, corporations, or religious worship. Don't we? We don't have any! We don’t need parties ideological inclinations to solve problems. Else how can Russia and America have joint space projects? To be a representative of a town or constituency, one does not need to be partisan. Period! The MMDAs can choose up to five of the most qualified candidates in each constituency to serve as MPs. Two years of voluntary service to the individual MMDAs by Aspirants could be a simple qualification criterion. These MPs can argue and battle in Parliament for the distribution of resources to meet the needs of their individual constituencies. This has nothing to do with the intrigues of political parties or NPP-NDC duopoly shenanigans.

So, what is the point of political parties if Ghanaians devote so much time, money, people, equipment, and high emotions only to reap enslavement, corruption, polarization, not-for-profit developments, winner-takes-all, creating evil out of good souls of citizens and bad governance? What is the rationale for partisan leaders to kill for power and whilst in governance instead to also use the power for good governance yet that power is used to destroy citizens and businesses?

The apparent solution to promoting partisan ideological alignment or multiparty democracy, distinguished compatriots, is simple access to and manipulation of our kidnapped leaders by the Global Elites. Period! Ghanaian elites' insatiable greed, have willingly subjugated us by utilising these political parties as a divide and rule strategy. By establishing the TELM dogmatic system.

What exactly is TELM?

The Enslaved Leadership Mindset is abbreviated as TELM. A TELM leader is frequently someone who has suffered or experienced some type of subjugation (fear, money incentive, race, tribe, religion, domination, thuggery, etc.) that has rendered his mental abilities subordinated. Because they regard their oppressor(s) as superior, such a person willingly suffers for the sake of their oppressor(s). Individuals, business executives, religious leaders, traditional leaders, pals, side-chicks or boyfriends, professors, political parties, nations, and so on could be oppressors. If anyone disputes any of the enlisted oppressors, consider how side-chicks may destabilise a nation's whole national security apparatus.

Mr. Speaker, let the Pan African Parliament takes over through Ghana's Parliament, and let our AU leaders generate the political will to boycott oxymoronic multiparty democracy and pursue our progress from this 18th year crossroads AU Day Prayer Conference in Accra.

WEAK AND CORRUPT JUDICIARY ENDANGERS DEMOCRACY;

TIME FOR GHANAIANS TO EMBARK ON DEMONSTRATIONS

Mr. Speaker, democracy is a stillbirth when its legal processes are broken. Our legal infrastructure is about more than just electronic convenience; it is also about the essential foundations of the spirit of our common laws derived from the knowledge of our socio-traditional disposition.

Our Supreme Court Justices, in particular, have been accused of referencing Justices (JSCs) from other Supreme Courts in order to defend their judgements, which immediately become laws (the case of deputy speaker’s voting, by Justice Abdulai). The JSCs lack confidence in their ability to use the empirical wisdom and traditions of our societies contained in our common laws in their judgements, which become laws automatically. And, more often than not, they betray Ghana's democracy by enacting alien laws that are more appropriate for the commonsensical disposition of those other countries. A strong legal framework is required for a functional democracy.

Ladies and gentlemen, Article 125 of the 1992 constitution states unequivocally that Ghanaians, not the Supreme Court or JSCs, are the source of justice. Just as Ghanaians can take to the streets to protest against the executive arm, the Presidency (partisan elections of MMDCES), and the legislative arm, Parliament (new 450 seater chamber), in order to overturn decisions, the same Ghanaians can take to the streets to protest against the Judiciary arm, the Supreme Court, for decisions that do not sit well with the majority. Decisions of the Supreme Court are not inviolable, and it is past time to begin such protests in order to safeguard our 30 year democracy. And to make meaningful the yearly celebration of martyrs to the rule of law. Let’s Look no further compatriots, for the growing insecurity, corruption, nation wreckage insensitivity, lawlessness are all mostly due to endemically compromised judiciary arm of government.

AUTHORITY IS A POWERFUL TOOL FOR AU AND AFCFTA REALISATIONS

Mr. Speaker, time is not on our side to speak on the remaining PESTLERA infrastructures, but for the sake of the Pan African Parliament, AU, and AFCFTA (Africa Continental Free Trade Area), let me highlight Authority as the critical infrastructure that should be created consciously for the successful realization of these continental institutions' visions. The perceived weakness of these regional and continental organizations is a lack of authority as the key superordinate infrastructure for these continental institutions to deliver economic freedom, shared growth, and wealth creation for the world.

The Asante Kingdom has built the Gold Stool's mindful Authority infrastructure

(Sikadwa). The continental institutions can acquire the craft and skills of Authority infrastructure, as well as how it is employed to promote development and maintain the Kingdom's influence. As stated on page 19 of my book, 'The Next President Of Ghana,' "the modernist's perspective always raises the question 'How will we change?' but rarely asks, 'How will we stay the same?'"

HUMAN AND NATURAL RESOURCES ARE REAL ECONOMIC

FUNDAMENTALS

Mr. Speaker, Economic experts in Ghana and Africa should break the paradigm that has been developed in their minds that macroeconomic indicators are the fundamentals/foundation of our economy. No, macroeconomic indicators are economic symptoms. Natural and human resources are the true economic fundamentals/foundations or infrastructure that any nation has been endowed with. The transformation of these natural and human resources for global consumption is the fundamental definition of industrialisation and the golden key to African wealth generation and economic strength.

Allow, other countries are to respect America's intelligence, which has a deep understanding of practical economic principles and has also encouraged the world to make the US Dollar into a trade commodity in high demand. That is why Africa should not postpone the creation of a common currency that will be desired by the rest of the world for trade. The Pan African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) is a groundbreaking semi-achievement that aims to reduce respective countries' reliance on internationally recognised SWIFT currency commodities. The Key is a Pan-African currency. AFCFTA is Africa's most important yet crucial economic infrastructure for creating riches and bringing economic freedom to the continent.

URGENCY REQUIRES FOR THE AMENDMENT OF 1992 CONSTITUTION

Mr. Speaker, numerous CSOs and other political organizations have addressed to your good offices the necessity to revise the 1992 constitution, which has been overdue since 2012. Mr. Speaker, your determination to commit to this amendment with Hon. MPs herein present at this decision 18th crossroads conference, in particular, will be a significant milestone in deepening Ghana's democracy. Nature understands why you are in the seat, the conditions of your election after an abundance of legislative experiences, but the saints' prayers are with you to keep you in good health. Ghanaians have overwhelmingly stated that they believe in electing their MMDCES without the use of political parties and that the 1992 constitution should be modified. Our 30 years of democracy are being replied as majority decisions or Machiavellianism by oligarchs in political parties, led by their respective elected Presidents on 1992 constitutional amendment (11 years) since 2011 and nonpartisan elections of MMDCES (3 years) since 2019.

THE CALL TO BOYCOTT OXYMORON MULTIPARTY DEMOCRACY

Ladies and gentlemen, countrymen, the governing of nations with political philosophies under multiparty democracy that appear innovative and convincing to us have been tested previously, not once, but many times and uncountable guises, and found to be totally false at great cost. Ladies and gentlemen, this is indeed false.

On January 12, 1948, the chief of Osu, Nii Kwabena Boni, called for Ghanaians to boycott British goods, which sparked the country's independence movement. The spirits of our forefathers are calling us once more, and Ghana, as a republic, requires a politician to lead the boycott of the oxymoronic Multiparty Democracy, which cannot work in Africa sustainably and is even declining globally, wreaking havoc on nations' governance because of its manipulative nature, which is being exposed by social media. Ghana should pursue the boycott with zeal for our descendants to hold sacred the stones of POLITICS, ECONOMY, LAW, and AUTHORITY INFRASTRUCTURES embedded in our socio-politico-traditional disposition because our thoughtful hands have touched them for the same purpose in shaping the 21st century.

Therefore Ghana, together with Africa, should unfreeze the political and religious dogmas implanted in Africans' minds by the Global Elites, which are mostly oxymoronic from an originality standpoint, and without fail, to kickstart Africa's renaissance, which Creation has been waiting for the revealing of the children of God because creation has been subjected to futility."

This is the truth I Jacob Osei Yeboah stand for and for which I shall die. "Multiparty Democracy is an oxymoron, and Africa should boycott it. This belief is neither for nor against any political party but situated at a highest pinnacle for Africa renaissance without manipulation”. Ghana’s 30 years of practicing multiparty democracy and nonpartisan democracy makes the later the choice for Africa. Republic of Benin has voted three consecutive times for nonpartisan democratic governments since 2006-2021, a triumph for nonpartisan democracy in Africa.

NO SPIRIT FILLED CHRISTIAN CAN PERMANENTLY

BELONG TO A POLITICAL PARTY

The value system of my great Ancestress Ankyewa Nyame of Oyoko clan, cannot succumbed to the manipulative craft of partisan politics but will respect the voting of Ghanaians and the power of sovereignty in National leadership. The 1992 constitution expressly prohibits chiefs from engaging in partisan politics in order to function as gatekeepers. The Holy Spirit is more powerful than the Constitution of 1992. Because no Christian Leader who is filled with and guided by the Holy Spirit can ever fully identify permanently with a political party as a member. That is not Christ-like.

PARTISAN VOTING AND IMPENDING RAMIFICATIONS IN GHANA

We cannot continue to vote in the same partisanship pattern every four years and expect different results from gradual but yearly bad governance until the nation fails completely to our destruction. Our collective inaction has instilled in the minds of our dissatisfied and suffering youth the possibility of religious and traditional leaders colluding with politicians. Ghana is unlikely to witness another military coup, as most people believe, but rather a massive implosion by the youth against all forms of leaderships, not just politicians. An unraveling fact, written with blood ink on our walls but with wishful denial. The rampant phenomenon of youth clashes with security forces are great pointers of future events casting their shadows. But nonpartisan democracy can help resolve by fostering meritocracy, respect and wealth for all but not a few.

Churches and kingdoms are destroyed in such historical transitions; they say that a stitch in time saves nine. We must choose to live in Ghana and Africa by carving our own nonpartisan democracy. But, in order to pick our own nonpartisan democracy, Ghana and Africa must first understand who we are as multiethnic societies, what we stand for, where Ghana and Africa want to go, and why Ghana and Africa want to get there.

Fortunately, our descendants will witness the toil of our path for nonpartisan democracy today at this 18th crossroads AU Day Prayer Conference in Accra. And wrought substance out of them. See! This is what our fathers did for us.

Mr. Speaker, eminent citizens, spiritual fathers and mentors. Thank you for your time.