Wa: Three arrested for flogging two lovers over leaked sex tape

The Upper West Regional Police Command has arrested three persons in connection with the flogging of two lovers over a leaked sex tape.

The three suspects include the person who brought the victims to the police station and two sub-chiefs.

Citi News sources at the Upper West Regional Police Command revealed that the suspects are currently under interrogation.

Reports indicate that the two were arrested by some young men in the town, who sent them to the Palace.

The Wa Naa was absent upon their arrival, compelling the young men to take matters into their own hands and deliver punishment.

They were given twenty lashes each. The incident has drawn the ire of Ghanaians, who have called for sanctions against those involved.

The Upper West Regional Police Commander, DCOP Peter Ndekugri, had earlier told Citi news that the Palace is cooperating with the Police to bring the perpetrators to book.

---citinewsroom