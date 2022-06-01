GBA condemns flogging of teenagers in sex video; says it’s inhumane, barbaric, and abominable

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has condemned the flogging of the two teenagers in Wa in the Upper West Region, describing it as inhumane, barbaric, and abominable.

On Tuesday, a video of a young man and a female being flogged by some residents in Wa for recording their sex video and releasing it online went viral.

Having cited the video, the GBA has released a statement insisting that it goes against Articles 12(2) and 15(1) of the 1992 Constitution.

“The GBA wishes to state that the flogging of the two young persons is humiliating, dehumanizing, demeaning and degrading, and amounts to the violation of their fundamental human rights and a Lyn attack on their persons.

“The flogging of the young persons is antiquated, backward, barbaric and abominable, and the GBA condemns same in no I certain terms,” a GBA statement signed by National President Yaw Acheampong Boafo reads.

The GBA is now calling on the relevant security agencies to arrest all persons involved in the physical abuse of the two young persons, investigate the incident, and ensure that the perpetrators are prosecuted in accordance with the law.

According to the GBA, it takes this opportunity to advise all citizens and all persons living in Ghana to desist from taking the law into their own hands by meting out punishments to people they suspect to have contravened the law or of having broken any moral codes of any community.

Meanwhile, the GBA’s Women and Minors Committee has been directed to take up this matter by closely monitoring same and offering the necessary required legal assistance to the unfortunate victims of the lawless and barbaric act.

Below is a copy of the GBA statement: