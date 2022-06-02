Kumasi: Driver trapped under truck after accident at Bantama roundabout

02.06.2022 LISTEN

Friday, May 27, 2022 can be described as a sad day for of M/S Contracta firm in Kumasi when one of the company's heavy trucks was involved in an accident, killing the driver instantly.

M/s Contracta firm is the contractor building the second phase of the Kumasi Kajetia Central market project financed jointly by the Ghana government and World Bank.

At the time of going to the press the body of the deceased driver whose name was not immediately known had been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) while the truck was left untowed.

According to eyewitnesses who spoke to the correspondent at the Kumasi Bantama roundabout where the incident happened, the driver initially caused an accident.

The source added that when the police came to the accident scene, no one was seen until the driver surfaced later.

The source said the driver engaged in an exchange with the police officers who were investigating the cause of the accident.

The driver then moved the vehicle to park it at the company's site at Kajetia and in the process lost control which led the truck to somersault several times on the road.

It was at this moment that the deceased was found trapped dead under the truck.