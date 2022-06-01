A/R: Inorganic foods cause of recent health problems

An International Network Association of slow foods convivium, which originated from Italy are aimed to promote our local delicacies without Inorganic chemicals like the olden days.

The Convenor of Offinso Groups of Slow Food Convivium, Mr Douglas Annor has sensitise the youth to patronise our local foods they used to eat in the olden days.

Speaking to the media, Mr Annor emphasised that, Our local foods recently are the causes of the increments of our health problems, the chemical fertilizers that we used on our farm products is very harmful to our health system.

He said Manure increases carbon levels in the soil and which is more beneficial than inorganic fertilizers carbon contributes to good soil.

Chemical fertilizers are harmful if excessive quantities are used, This results in contamination of surface water via runoffs and its consequent effects, high levels of nitrates and nitrites in chemical fertilizer may cause haemoglobin disorders.

Similarly, researchers reported a substantial role of nitrosamine exposure in Alzheimer's disease and diabetes mellitus.

This occurs due to a chemical reaction between nitrites from fertilizer and secondary amines or proteins which results in DNA damage, oxidative stress, lipid peroxidation, which together leads to increased cellular degeneration and death.

Traces of toxic heavy metals are also found in chemical fertilizer, heavy metals such as Cadmium and Lead have been found in fertilizers, which can cause disturbances in kidney, lungs, liver and cancer.

Slow food is here to promote our culture and stop using foreign products apparently, our local delicacies are so essential which contains vitamins and minerals amino acid and Selenium foods. He added.

According to the women Organizer of the Offinso group of Slow Foods, Madam Agines Amponsah also added that Organic foods give us energy without causing any harmful diseases.

In the olden days, we used local methods like leaves, palm oil, shea butter and other procedures to prepare our local delicacies and all these process doesn't cause any cancer, kidney or lung disease.

It rather strengthen our bones so you could work without any oxidative stress.

The benefits of the Local foods to the citizenry health are numerous, they urged, noting that rich nutrients and vitamins available in local dishes could help improve life expectancy in the country.

Apparently, the high nutritional contents in which local Culinary like what we prepared Akankye, 3tc, Akapinting, Fufu and Abunabunu, Aprapransa, akple, Tuo Zaafi which contains irons and zinc carbohydrates from the leaves with pounded dawadawa amongst others helped to boost our immune system, she indicated.