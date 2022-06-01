Tolon SHS Classrooms converted into dormitories

Authorities of the Tolon Senior High School in the Northern region have been forced to convert some classrooms into dormitories to accommodate students due to the recent fire outbreak incident.

The girls' dormitory was gutted by fire on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

The fire outbreak burnt the top floor of the girls' dormitory.

The fire destroyed school uniforms, chop boxes, mattresses, and books among other learning materials belonging to the students.

This resulted in the school temporarily closing down for a week to make arrangements to prepare a place to accommodate the affected students.

DGN Online has however gathered that the converting of some classrooms into dormitories will greatly affect the school since the school already lacked infrastructure.

Some affected students expressed the trauma they went through when the fire gutted their dormitory and appealed to school authorities to get counselors to assist them through the process of recovery.

“ This was my first time experiencing such a thing and so when I even went home I could not sleep and even now that we are back to school I am still afraid.”

The students appealed to institutions, organizations, and philanthropists to come to their aid to rebuild their dormitory and also provided them with learning materials since they lost everything in the fire outbreak.

Mr. Abu Kasim, the Public Relations Officer of the Tolon District Assembly, indicated that arrangements have been made to take the affected students through extra classes to make up for the lost time during the break.

He noted that the school and the district assembly have collaborated to get the students who were traumatized, a counselor from the guidance and counseling unit to counsel them.

