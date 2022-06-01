NPA donates to Tamale Children’s Home

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has donated assorted items and some amount of money to the Tamale Children’s Home as part of efforts to put smiles on the faces of the children.

The items include refrigerators, books, saucepans, buckets, t-rolls, wipes, sachet water, assorted food items, boxes of soap and detergents.

Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, the Chief Executive of NPA, who led the delegation to present the items on behalf of the NPA, to the authorities of the Tamale Children’s Home in Tamale, indicated the NPA has always been very sensitive to the plight of the vulnerable and underprivileged in society especially women and children.

He said they were hoping the gesture will help the children at the facility to grow well, adding that, “we are hoping the circumstances of their birth and the place that they live will not be a hindrance to the blossoming of their God given potentials. It is our small way of ensuring that they blossom.”

The NPA Boss was hopeful that the items would be put to good use for the benefit of the children in the home.

Madam Janet Boahemaa Ansu, Manageress of the Tamale Children’s Home, who received the items, expressed gratitude to the NPA for the gesture, saying it had come at the right time to support the needs of the children.

Madam Ansu said presently, there were 50 children in the home.