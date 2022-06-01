FixTheCountry Movement demands independent probe into all extrajudicial killings

The #FixTheCountry campaigners are demanding government and the police administration, set up an independent body of civilian experts to probe allegations against members of the security agencies regarding the upsurge in extrajudicial killings in the country.

According to the campaigners, the investigative body could probe all instances of alleged police brutality that led to the death or injury of civilians.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, a member of the campaign, Felicity Nelson noted that, the Police Professional Standards Bureau which is the department of the police that deals with complaints from the public have been rendered ineffective giving room to the police force to abuse the rights of civilian.

“We are concerned that the reason extra-judicial killings are increasing is due to the mere absence of accountability for such killings. The information available to us is that police involved in such killings are back on the streets the next day.”

“We are demanding that an independent civilian expert body be established to probe allegations against members of the security agencies. The body should be tasked to undertake investigations concerning every action by members of the security force and other agencies of the state. We must be prepared to explore independent mechanisms that will restore public confidence.”

Some families and victims of police extrajudicial killings shared harrowing experiences they suffered at the hands of police officers.

“Police brutality in Akatsi didn’t start in four years. It has been going on for over 6 years now. No one talks about it, because most of the victims are ignorant of the law. Police have consistently harassed the young men in Akatsi. The only time it caught the eye of the public was when someone died.”

“It is very pathetic and unfortunately, nothing is done about the incidents, they are swept under the carpet.”

---citinewsroom