Appiatse Committee runs out of cash

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Appiatse Disaster Committee, Thywill Quarshie, has revealed that their accounts are empty and cannot continue to transport affected school children to their various schools again.

Speaking in an interview with Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson, the host of Connect FM's Omanbapa, Mr. Thywill Quarshie indicated that the committee has run out of funds and, as a result, their contract with the Ghana Private Road Transport Union to transport the school children to their various schools has been terminated.

“We pay GH¢10,000 every month to the Ghana Private Road Transport Union before these children can be transported to school. The committee doesn't have money again, our accounts are empty and as such, we cannot continue to pay such an amount every month. We have terminated the contract effective 31 May 2022,” he indicated.

According to the Public Relations Officer, the children will now have no other option than to either use their own money for transport or walk for over three kilometers to either Bogoso or Bepo every day to school

“Before the disaster, they had means of going to school so now that we have run out of funds, we are cutting down cost and as such, they will have to find a way of going to school. Almost all their expenses in the camp including medical bills are on the committee, and we are using the same funds to take care of them. So now we will not take care of anyone who falls sick at the camp again. We will only take care of people who are ill as a result of the explosion. We are now living by plans,” he indicated.

A few months ago, the Municipal Chief Executive of Prestea Huni, Isaac Dasmani, complained about the challenge of transporting the school children in the camp.

He called on individuals and other philanthropic organizations to assist them by donating a bus to transport the children to school since the monthly payment was not sustainable.

---3news.com