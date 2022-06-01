Wa: Let’s all condemn the flogging of lovers in leaked sex video; it’s unconstitutional – Nana Oye

Former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo has called on all well-meaning Ghanaians to condemn the flogging of the two lovers in Wa in the Upper West Region by some residents.

Scores of residents gathered in the forecourt of the Wa Waa on Tuesday as some leaders of the youth took matters into their hands to deliver 20 lashes each to two teenager loves whose sex take has been leaked on social media.

Speaking to 3FM in an interview, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo has stressed that what happened was unconstitutional and must be condemned by everyone.

“People took the law into their hands with impunity. The community and people have taken the law into their own hands. Why wasn’t the first reaction to report to the police? I condemned it and all well-meaning Ghanaians should condemn it,” the former Gender Minister said.

According to Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, the issue bothers on national security, and the police should be up and doing to ensure those who are culpable are arrested and made to face the law.

She said the residents must have reported the two lovers to the Police for the security agency to handle any criminality in the matter.

“I would have expected the police should have issue a statement, some arrest should have been made and I have a concerned that, as a traditional leader, it happened right in front of his Palace. What did the traditional authority do when they saw this happening? This is a symbolism of unconstitutional act occurring in front of the palace of a well-respected traditional leader in Ghana. Why didn’t the Palace attendance step in to stop it when they saw this happening?” Why didn’t they call the police to come and address it?”

“These have implications. What happened was unconstitutional, it is against human dignity, if they had any reason to believe that it was a criminal, they should have handed them over to the police,” Nana Oye Bampoe Addo indicated.

In the latest development in the matter, the Upper West Regional Police Command is working with Wa Naa Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV and his chiefs to have the perpetrators of the flogging arrested.